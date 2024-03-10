Pay back the money: Free State farmer to pay Eskom R1.5 million

A Free State farmer has been ordered by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to pay back the money to Eskom after the power utility was prejudiced of R1.9 million. Jan Albert van der Merwe, 46, was convicted on charges of theft and 17 counts of contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 18 of 2015; tampering with or damage to essential infrastructure.

The court ordered van der Merwe to make an immediate payment of R50,000, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment which is suspended for five years for theft. The court further ordered van der Merwe to pay over R1.5 million to Eskom by Sunday, March 10. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said van der Merwe committed the crimes between 2017 and 2019.