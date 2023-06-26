Independent Online
Monday, June 26, 2023

People loot alcohol while paramedics treat dying victims at horror N2 truck crash scene in KZN

The crash scene of truck carrying alcohol.

Two people have died following a head on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi. Picture: IPSS Medical Services

Published 8m ago

Durban - Two people have been killed and three others critically injured following a head-on collision on the N2 highway near Zinkwazi on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast between two trucks on Monday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue the accident took place at around 6am.

One of the trucks had been carrying alcohol and according to emergency workers was being looted which was causing chaos.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medical Rescue said the N2 highway has been completely closed to traffic.

“Traffic is being diverted over the bridge.

“Unfortunately two people have lost their lives and three others were severely entrapped and KDM Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire Department worked to extradite the patients.”

Meyrick said one of the patients, the truck driver who is in a critical condition, would be airlifted to hospital while the other two patients will be transported by ambulance.

Meyrick said there were three trucks involved in the collision.

"According to reports the initial collision occurred when the smaller truck was rear-ended by one of the larger trucks.

"The larger truck then veered across the road resulting in the head on collision with a third large truck.“

Meyrick said the two deceased were on the back of the smaller truck at the time of the collision.

“The driver and passengers of this truck are being treated for minor injuries."

He said the driver from one of the larger trucks was treated for moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for further care.

IOL

