Phalaborwa public violence: R2,000 bail for duo accused of torching two truck worth millions

Two men who were arrested in connection with the public violence in Phalaborwa earlier this month have been granted bail. Limpopo police confirmed that the accused Peter Mokgalaka, 45, and Dikgoshi Abby Mohale,47, appeared in the Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court this week and were released on R2,000 bail.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the accused are charged with malicious damage to property, common robbery and public violence emanating from an incident on November 1. “It is alleged a group of community members calling themselves Ba-Phalaborwa allegedly went on a rampage, blocked and barricaded the main roads with stones and burning tyres. “During the protest, two trucks were torched resulting in the damage of at least R2 million.”

A third suspect, aged 37, also arrested in connection with the same incident, is due in court on Monday. Mokgalaka and Mohale will return to court on January 31. The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the outrageous behaviour of lawlessness displayed in this incident.