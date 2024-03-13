Phoenix woman, 77, murdered in her home, body found in bathroom

A 77-year-old Phoenix woman was found brutally murdered in her home. Police said the incident took place on Monday in Grovepark.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that a 77-year-old woman was strangled to death. “The victim was found lying on the bathroom floor and her neck wrapped with a white scarf. The motive for the killing is unknown.” It is unclear if any items from the victim’s home had been stolen.

KZN VIP Security Services said they responded to reports of a murder. “It is believed an elderly female was strangled in the home,” said spokesperson Gareth Naidoo. “Residents and community members stated they last saw the gardener leaving the home. The motive behind the incident cannot be confirmed as the family are still reeling from the shock.”

It was the second incident this week that claimed the life of an elderly person in the Phoenix area. A 70-year-old church caretaker was found gagged and bound followed a church robbery on Sunday. KZN VIP Security who also attended the scene said the suspects tied the elderly caretaker and (are) believed to have strangled him.

“Multiple valuables were taken during the robbery, sadly the caretaker was declared deceased.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed charges of murder and burglary are being investigated by Phoenix police after the body of a 70-year-old man was found gagged. “It was established that some of the items were stolen.”