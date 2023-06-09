Phoenix woman who allegedly faked her own kidnapping back in court

Durban - A Phoenix woman who allegedly staged her own kidnapping and was charged with defeating the ends of justice, made an appearance in court this week. Firoza Bee Bee Joseph, 47, was arrested in April after a video of her asking her husband to pay her alleged kidnappers R2 million went viral on social media.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed Joseph’s appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. “The accused appeared in court and the matter was adjourned to August for further investigation. Her bail was extended,” she said. At the time of the incident, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received a complaint of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Clay Field Drive in Phoenix.

“It was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home, which is situated a short distance from the business premises. “A few moments later, her husband received a phone call from her, reporting that she was kidnapped and pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release,” he said. According to an incident report, it is alleged that there is footage of Joseph gambling at a casino in Pietermaritzburg.

She was apparently found in a bed and breakfast in the Pietermaritzburg area. In addition, the husband allegedly claimed it was not the first time he had paid money for his wife’s alleged kidnapping. He said he paid R30 000 in May 2021 and he does not know where the money went to.