PICS: Bid to smuggle cars stolen in Gauteng to Zambia gets two arrested

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested two people after the recovery of two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 and a Toyota Hilux GD6 with a combined value of R1.2 million which were reported stolen in Hartbeespoort and Tembisa in Gauteng. Spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said “persistent operations” being conducted in the province targeting crime, including the smuggling of vehicles and other stolen goods across the border, continues to yield positive results with the recovery of the two vehicles.

The vehicles were intercepted on Thursday at Nyl Plaza toll gate in the Mokopane policing area. “The two drivers, a South African, aged 52, and a Lesotho national, aged 25, were immediately arrested after the initial probe indicated that the vehicles, worth R1.2 million combined, were hijacked in Tembisa and Hartbeespoort in Gauteng Province, respectively, and were to be smuggled into Zambia via Beitbridge port of entry,” said Mojapelo. “Members of the Limpopo Tracking Team and the Mahwelereng Flying Squad conducted a joint operation after receiving information from the Crime Intelligence unit about two hijacked motor vehicles, a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 and Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 that were to be smuggled out of the country. One of the vehicles was fitted with false registration numbers from Lesotho,” Mojapelo said.

Police said further investigations revealed that the 52-year-old suspect is a known “runner” for smuggling stolen vehicles into neighbouring countries. The suspect was positively linked to more than eight cases of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles. The latest case, according to police, was committed at Akasia, Pretoria, in June. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the team which intercepting the vehicles and apprehending the two suspects.

“Arrests like this will send a clear message to other criminals that the police have ears and eyes in all corners of the province to deal with smugglers,” said Hadebe. The two suspects will appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles. IOL