PICS: Cop arrested moments after taking bribes from relatives of two women arrested for shoplifting

Pretoria – A police detective is set to appear before the Temba Magistrate’s Court this morning, after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe. Hawks’ spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the SAPS sergeant allegedly solicited a bribe from relatives of two women who had been arrested for shoplifting.

“A 32-year-old sergeant will be making his first appearance before the Temba Magistrate’s Court this morning facing charges of corruption and extortion following his arrest yesterday, 2 February 2023, at Temba police station by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation assisted by counter intelligence investigation,” Mogale said. She said the policeman allegedly demanded R2 000 for each of the two arrested women. A police sergeant based at the Temba police station is appearing in court for allegedly receiving bribes from relatives of two detained suspects. Picture: Hawks “The member attached to the Temba detectives allegedly solicited R4 000 (R2 000 each) gratification from relatives of two female suspects who had been arrested for shoplifting.”

Mogale said information was received by the Hawks team and an operation was set up. “During the disruptive operation, the suspect was handed over R3 000 and arrested but in his possession, the team found R2 900, and the balance was found on another member.” Mogale said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are imminent.

A police sergeant based at the Temba police station is appearing in court for allegedly receiving bribes from relatives of two detained suspects. Picture: Hawks Last month, three suspects, including a female police captain were arrested on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, extortion and kidnapping. Police in Mpumalanga identified the three accused as policewoman Tshidi Anastacia Mamareko, 56, Santi Madoda Khumalo, 44, and Albert Ramuchu, 41. The suspects, one woman and two men, were nabbed in Witbank, after they had received money in a bid to release undocumented foreign nationals they had arrested, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to the report, 13 alleged undocumented persons were reportedly taken into a police marked van by the three suspects for hours whereby a bribe of R10 000 was demanded from them for their freedom,” he said. It is alleged that the detained foreign nationals were working at a construction site in Witbank. “Apparently, the owner of the premises was also contacted to pay for the release of the 13. After a few hours, cash was allegedly paid to the three suspects and that is when they were arrested by members of the police from the Mpumalanga provincial anti-corruption unit,” Mdhluli said.