PICS: Dagga-infused chocolates, magic mushrooms, guns and ammunition seized as Hawks raid drug labs

Five people, including one woman, have been arrested in different parts of Mpumalanga when the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, conducted an anti-crime “disruptive” operation on Tuesday. The intensive operation, which targeted areas in Secunda and Bethal, was supported by various units of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and officials from the Department of Health.

"A major investigation led to addresses where drugs are reported to be manufactured and sold. During the investigation, covert operations were conducted, and suspects linked to the alleged crime were identified," said Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. A search and seizure warrant was authorised for the operation and was executed. Sekgotodi said an identified farm was raided and searched. This is where police found a drug manufacturing laboratory, ammunition and firearms. At the property, a 70-year-old man was arrested.

"At a second address in Bethal, the following exhibits were seized: processing equipment constituting a drug lab, 106 rounds of ammunition. Forty-four rounds of .38 special (revolver); 68 rounds of shot gun ammunition; 215 live rounds of .22 calibre and 11 rounds of 9mm (pistol)," said Sekgotodi. At that scene, police discovered "magic mushrooms" and a dehydrator. The law enforcement agents also seized computers. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation website says "magic mushrooms" occur naturally and are consumed for their hallucinogenic effects.

“They are psychedelic drugs, which means they can affect all the senses, altering a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions. Psychedelics can cause a person to hallucinate, seeing or hearing things that do not exist or are distorted,” according to the website. “The key ingredient in magic mushrooms is psilocybin. When psilocybin is taken, it’s converted in the body to psilocin, which is the chemical with the psychoactive properties.” Experts say the magic mushrooms, which are problematic in different parts of the world, look much like ordinary mushrooms.

As the operation continued, Sekgotodi said a third address in Secunda was raided and searched. Police seized loose and packaged magic mushrooms, sweets, 54 cookies cocoa powder. At that scene, a 32-year-old woman was arrested. "A fourth address in Secunda was searched. Dagga, magic mushroom plants and chemicals were seized. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested and detained," said Sekgotodi.

At a business premises, the law enforcement agents found a stash of dry cannabis, and cannabis-infused and chocolates. Police seized the items and arrested a 35-year-old suspect. Sekgotodi said on Wednesday that the arrested suspects were set to appear before the Secunda Magistrates Court. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Nicholas Gerber has commended the law enforcement agents involved in the operation.