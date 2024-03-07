PICS: Durban truck driver crushed to death by 20 tonnes of timber

A Durban truck driver was killed in a freak accident in Pinetown on Thursday morning. According to ALS Paramedics the incident took place at around 7am on Imola Road in Westmead.

He said paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos. “It is reported a truck was attempting to make a turn in a cul-de-sac when the container somehow came loose and fell on the cabin, crushing the driver severely,” spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “ALS Paramedics assessed the driver and found that he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

The driver was believed to be aged between 35 and 40. The driver was severely entrapped in the wreckage. Picture: ALS Paramedics. Jamieson said the container had been transporting around 20 tonnes of timber. He said the patient was severely entrapped in the cabin and Netcare 911 together with the Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws-of-Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the patient free.

He said events leading up the event were subject to an SA Police Service investigation. The Jaws of Life being used to free the patient. Picture: ALS Paramedics. In another accident, a five-year-old boy was knocked and killed in Loskop Road near Escourt. “On arrival of paramedics, it was established that a five-year-old boy had been hit by a light motor vehicle,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.