PICS: Fleeing motorist stoned to death in Limpopo, after fatally knocking down pedestrian

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have warned of “harsh consequences for anyone who takes the law into their own hands” following an incident in which three people suspected of stealing goats were stoned and their vehicle torched. During the melee, as the driver attempted to flee from the marauding crowd, a pedestrian was knocked down by a car and he died.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incidents took place on Thursday, in Mafefe village under Malipisdrift policing area, according to Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Police were called after some community members were seen chasing a motor vehicle all the way from Mecklenburg. Preliminary investigations indicated that while the suspects were trying to escape, they knocked down a pedestrian and he died on the scene,” said Ledwaba. Police said Keago Collen, 31, was stoned to death after the vehicle he was travelling in fatally hit 30-year-old Sekepe Kobeene, from Bothabothe in Lesotho. Photo: SAPS “The deceased was identified as Sekepe Kobeene, 30, from Bothabothe in Lesotho. Meanwhile, Keago Collen, 31, was stoned to death while their vehicle was set alight.”

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has warned residents to desist from “this type of behaviour but to work with police to ensure criminals are uprooted and face the full might of the law”. “Anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect should contact detective sergeant Jim Mophoso on 082 445 7724 or the crime stop number 08600 10111,” the police appealed. Police said Keago Collen, aged 31, was stoned to death after the vehicle he was travelling in fatally hit 30-year-old Sekepe Kobeene, from Bothabothe in Lesotho. Photo: SAPS In July, Hadebe established a team of investigators to probe the brutal murder of the Waterberg TVET College facilitator, Sphiwe Patrick Zondo, after he was accused of being a thief.

Story continues below Advertisement

The educator was killed during a mob attack at Mamaolo Village under the Lebowakgomo policing area. Police said the slain man was accused of being a stock thief. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim, who was resident of Lebowakgomo but originates from Vryheid in Kwazulu-Natal, often bought goats from surrounding villages and took them home (to KZN).

Story continues below Advertisement

“On this fateful day, he was accosted by community members at Mamaolo when he was seen transporting several goats in a bakkie,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time. The victim, 43, was dragged from the vehicle, severely assaulted and burnt beyond recognition. IOL