PICS: Guards flee, 14 houses damaged as robbers in Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz hit cash van

Pretoria – The driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle was shot and wounded, while a woman who was driving another car was seriously injured after she was caught in the crossfire between police officers and the suspected robbers. The incident took place on Saturday at Maupa village, under Bolobedu policing area in Limpopo.

“The preliminary police investigation revealed that the CIT vehicle with three occupants was heading towards Giyani and driving along the R81 road when a group of suspects travelling in a white Range Rover coming from the opposite direction, bumped the cash van,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said. “The driver (of the CIT van) swerved and managed to avoid the collision, and the Range Rover then passed. Another group of suspects driving in a blue Mercedes-Benz used a similar method and managed to bump the cash van and the driver reduced speed. Robbers travelling in a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen attacked a cash-in-transit van escorted by a Nissan NP200, and got away with money and the security company's Nissan NP200. Picture: SAPS “His crew jumped out to inspect the vehicle but the same Range Rover suddenly emerged and opened fire on the Nissan NP200 which was escorting the security guards,” he said.

Police said the besieged driver of the cash van drove towards Maupa village, for safety, but was accosted by a third group of suspects driving in a silver Volkswagen Amarok. “The suspects opened fire on the cash van until the driver lost control and it stopped. The security guards managed to escape and fled to the bushes,” Mojapelo said. “Subsequently, the suspects blew up this security vehicle with explosives, took an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene in the getaway vehicles and the victims Nissan NP200.”

Mojapelo said police were alerted about the incident and immediately began with the search for the robbers. A rifle belonging to the security guards was found hidden inside a yard. "The suspects' getaway Mercedes-Benz was later found burnt along the R81 road and the Nissan NP200 was recovered on the nearby village without the keys, which were later found inside a Toyota Land Cruiser that was robbed by the same suspects after the heist," he said. "The driver of the cash van was taken to hospital for medical treatment as well as the 36-year-old female driver who sustained a gunshot wound when the suspects and police exchanged fire after they were cornered in the Tzaneen area driving in a Ford Ranger.

“The suspects involved were allegedly speaking Zulu and Xitsonga languages,” Mojapelo said. Police have opened a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of malicious damage to property. “This after 14 houses were damaged due to the explosions,” Mojapelo said.