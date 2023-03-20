Pretoria - Two Limpopo-based businessmen Tahir Hassan, aged 33, and Javed Khan aged 40 were found guilty by the Mokopane Regional Court after being arrested for operating a gas cylinder business without a licence. Hawks’ spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the duo were fined R500 000 on Friday.

“In March 2022, the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team members received information about a plant in Mahwereng outside Mokopane that was refilling and selling gas cylinders bearing different brands without being authorised. Since then, the plant has been on police radar,” said Maluleke. “On 16 September 2022, the accused were arrested during a multi-disciplinary sting operation comprising the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation, Mokopane bomb disposal, local criminal record centre, department of home affairs, department of mineral resources and energy, department of environmental affairs, Mogalakwena fire and rescue, and Royal Square (who are the brand representatives).” Two Limpopo-based businessmen have been fined at least R250 000 for operating a gas cylinder plant without the requisite licence. Photo: Hawks During the operation, the team seized a large number of gas cylinders bearing different brands with an estimated value of over R600 000.

After their arrest in September last year, the two made court appearances and were later released on bail. On Friday, Hassan and Khan entered into a plea agreement with the State and were ultimately sentenced as follows: - On count one, which is developing a site without the requisite licence, they were each given a penalty of R250 000, or six months in prison, with half of the term suspended for five years.

- On count two, which is retail in prescribed petroleum products without an application for a retail license, the accused were also each sentenced to R250 000, or sixty-months imprisonment half of which is suspended for five years. - On count three, which consists of nine counts of fraud, the accused were sentenced to R10 000, or two years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that they are not found guilty on similar charges during the period of suspension. Two Limpopo-based businessmen have been fined at least R250 000 for operating a gas cylinder plant without the requisite licence. Photo: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Gopz Govender, complimented the law enforcement team members and prosecutors for their "meritorious efforts"..