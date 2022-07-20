PICS: Recovery of Audi A4 hijacked in Sunnyside leads cops to three more stolen cars and drugs

Pretoria – A multi-disciplinary police team intercepted an Audi A4 which was hijacked in Sunnyside and went on to confiscate two more stolen vehicles. Spokesperson for the Hawks, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the Audi A4 which was on the police’s radar, was monitored last night heading to Joburg and escorted by a Toyota Corolla with Lesotho registration plates.

“Two suspects, aged 39 and 45, were arrested last night in a multi-disciplinary operation intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Hawks’ tactical operations management section, together with Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Police saturation unit, SAPS Gauteng highway patrol, Tracker Connect, Tshwane Metro Police K9, Badboyz Security Group, Falcon Risk Solutions, Vision Tactical Security, and Insurance Crime Bureau wherein four vehicles as well as drugs were recovered. “It is reported that the team received information regarding an Audi A4 which was being sought had been spotted in Pretoria and it was purported to be gearing for Johannesburg. The information was operationalised by the team who deployed accordingly on the N14 highway,” she said. Mogale said the Audi A4 and the Toyota Corolla were stopped on the highway and both drivers were arrested.

The Toyota Corolla, with Lesotho registration was escorting the stolen Audi A4 towards Joburg. Picture: Supplied/ Hawks “The Audi was allegedly identified en route, being escorted by a Toyota Corolla with Lesotho registration plates. The two vehicles were successfully stopped and searched. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the Audi was sought as per Sunnyside case as being robbed from the owner. Both suspects were arrested, one of who is a foreign national,” said Mogale. Further, on-scene investigations led the law enforcement team to Bromhof in Honeydew where one of the two arrested suspects lived. “Upon searching the premises, two more vehicles, a VW Jetta and a Hyundai were found. The Hyundai which was affixed with false registration plates was discovered to have been sought as per Meadowlands case and alleged to have been robbed from the owner, and the Jetta’s identity had been tampered with,” said Mogale.

A Hyundai Accent reported stolen in Meadowlands was also recovered by police. Picture: Supplied/ Hawks The team also recovered various vehicle registration papers, various registration plates, vehicle parts with chassis numbers engraved, a laptop with software to design false vehicle registration papers, false eNATIS documents, fake 21-day permits and other vehicle related documentation. Police also found a large bag full of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R250 000. The mandrax drugs with an estimated value of R250 000 were also seized by police. Picture: Supplied/ Hawks “The suspects will appear in court soon on charges of possession of robbed motor vehicles, possession of illegal drugs and one suspect will also be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms as well as drugs. He had been sought on a 2016 case in Cape Town,” said Mogale.

