PICS: Six alleged thieves busted after slaughtering a Mpumalanga farmer’s stolen sheep

Pretoria - Six suspects, aged between 20 and 38, have appeared before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for possession of suspected stolen livestock carcasses. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the arrest of the six followed the theft of sheep last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On 28 October 2022, a farmer reportedly had a routine check on his flock of sheep, then to his surprise, there was a deficit amounting to a total of 22. It is said that the farmer made his own enquiries then received information that his sheep were allegedly stolen and already slaughtered by suspects,” said Mdhluli in a statement. “Members of the police from Piet Retief stock theft unit were alerted about the matter and they were summoned to the scene. Upon arrival, an investigation was conducted where information was followed whereby four suspects were reportedly found in possession of the carcasses. Six people have appeared in court, charged with stock theft, after they were found with carcasses of suspected stolen sheep in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “In addition, sheep heads were also seized with brandmarks suspected to be that of the complainant. The four suspects were immediately arrested,” said Mdhluli.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two more suspects. They were allegedly found with 10 sheep carcasses. During their court appearance this week, the six were granted bail of R2 000 each. Police in Mpumalanga have identified the six suspects as Amos Sfiso Manana aged 28; Thabani Nkosi aged 24; Nkosinsiphile Mnisi aged 36; Nkosikhona Simelana aged 24; Thebelihle Florence Khumalo aged 28; and Siyabonga Samuel Shandu aged 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

The case was postponed to 8 December 2022, and police investigations continue. Six people have appeared in court, charged with stock theft, after they were found with carcasses of suspected stolen sheep in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the six suspected stock thieves. She added that police in Mpumalanga “will continue to tackle stock theft”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manamela also urged farmers to brand mark their livestock “as this exercise assist in identification whenever the items are recovered”. Community members across Mpumalanga have also been warned against buying stolen goods. Last month, members of the Limpopo highway patrol team arrested a 40-year-old man after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen cattle at Brooklyn village in the Sekhukhune District.

At the time, police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said officers were on patrol duties along the R579 Road, at Ga-Moloi village under the Nebo policing area, when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux with no registration numbers driving at high speed. “They then followed the motor vehicle and attempted to stop it but it did not, and a car chase ensued from Glen-Cowie village until Brooklyn, where they managed to stop the vehicle,” Seabi said. He said two suspects alighted from the car, and tried to flee on foot. One was arrested and taken back to the vehicle.