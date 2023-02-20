PICS: Stolen delivery scooter leads to a cache of scooters destined for East Africa

Cape Town - What was thought to be a callout for a missing delivery scooter left Cape Town officials stunned when they uncovered a scooter cache in Steenberg, destined for East Africa. According to Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, Auxiliary Law Enforcement volunteers were on duty on Saturday evening when a vehicle tracking company sought assistance after a delivery scooter was stolen and tracked to a house in Steenberg.

“Upon arrival, Auxiliary officers were informed by the resident that he had ‘just bought the scooter from someone’ but through further questioning, members accompanied the owner to the back of the property,” Smith said. The scooters were found in a shed on a premises in Steenberg on Saturday. Photo: CoCT This is where members noticed a locked shed. “Once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters - all of which had been previously reported as stolen.

The scooters were found in a shed on a premises in Steenberg on Saturday. Photo: CoCT “The owner was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, after admitting the vehicles were destined for export and resale in East Africa districts including Malawi,” Smith said. He said the stolen property and the arrested suspect were handed over to Steenberg police for further investigation. The scooters were found in a shed on a premises in Steenberg on Saturday. Photo: CoCT “Again, this displays excellent work by the Auxiliary volunteers, who repeatedly prove their metal and deliver time and time again.

"Should additional resources be required to investigate the syndicate and bring to justice all those involved, the City has an outstanding record with it's own SSIU and will gladly make such investigative resources available to the detectives of Steenberg SAPS if needed," Smith added.