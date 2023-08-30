PICS: Suspects caught red-handed compressing and sealing drugs worth R1.5 million in dagga storage facility

Members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National Intervention Unit are being lauded after they uncovered a dagga storage facility in Schaapkraal, Philippi. The Western Cape spokesperson for police, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said detectives from the Organised Crime team are probing the circumstances.

He said the huge consignment of dagga was found on Monday, August 28. "Police members attached to the National Intervention Unit responded to information pertaining to a dagga storage facility in the Philippi area. The members convened and operationalised the information they received, where after they proceeded to 8th Avenue in Schaapkraal. The dagga was seized by police in Schaapkraal. Picture: SAPS “Upon their arrival at the identified address, they found two unknown suspects hard at work, compressing and sealing dagga in bags. The police arrested and detained the two suspects on a charge of dealing in dagga,” Swartbooi said.

The drugs are estimated to be valued at R1.5 million. Once charged, the two suspects are expected to appear before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in dagga. The dagga was seized by police in Schaapkraal. Picture: SAPS In an unrelated incident, officers attached to the Sea Point police station arrested three suspects after finding a consignment of drugs and cash at a residence on Cavalcade Road, Green Point.

Officers rushed to the scene to attend to a serious and violent crime, and upon gaining entry to the premises, they became suspicious and decided to expand the perimeters of their investigation. They took the keys out of a vehicle that was found on the premises and searched the vehicle. Upon opening the truck, a consignment of drugs and cash was found. A 23-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 36, were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.