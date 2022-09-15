PICS: Three Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkies stolen in Gauteng and North West recovered in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men, in separate incidents, for possession of suspected stolen vehicles in an ongoing bid to arrest the high number of cars stolen in the province, or brought into the province. Spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said “great achievements” have been made with the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Carolina, and 43-year-old man in Hendrina respectively, for possession of suspected stolen vehicles. Another vehicle was also recovered in Carolina.

"In Carolina, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 the police were informed by Tracking Company about certain vehicles which were en route to Carolina. The members (police officers) from Visible Policing in conjunction with Tracking Company and security officials from Vossies Security followed on the information and intercepted one white Toyota Hilux bakkie which was reported stolen at Beinsvlei in Gauteng on 6 September 2022," Mohlala said. The driver was arrested for possession of the suspected stolen vehicle. "Two vehicles which were reported stolen from Brits in the North West province on separate occasions were also recovered. The first vehicle to be recovered is a bronze Toyota Hilux bakkie which was abandoned without suspect(s) at Kotze Street in Carolina. The law enforcement agencies also discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen at Brits on 5 September 2022," Mohlala said.

"The second vehicle stolen from Brits, a white Toyota bakkie was recovered on the same day, 13 September 2022, at Hendrina whereby a male suspect was arrested by the police at Hendrina for possession of suspected stolen vehicle." The bakkie was reported stolen earlier this month. "The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court today, 14 September 2022, one at the Carolina Magistrate's Court whilst the other at Hendrina Magistrate's Court facing the said charges," Mohlala said.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects as the investigation continues. Police are working tirelessly to determine if the suspects could not have been somehow involved in other criminal activities with regard to hijackings or theft of motor vehicles elsewhere.” Komatipoort Magistrate's Court released Felecity Boitumelo Tshwarelo Menyayiso on R4 000 bail after she was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen Lexus SUV. Picture: SAPS Earlier this month, Felecity Boitumelo Tshwarelo Menyayiso, 31, was granted R4 000 bail during her court appearance before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for alleged possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Menyayiso is scheduled to make her second court appearance on October 4.

“Her court appearance follows her arrest after she was found driving a vehicle worth about R1.5 million which was reported stolen in Randburg, Gauteng province, last month,” Mohlala said. Felecity Boitumelo Tshwarelo Menyayiso was released on R4 000 bail after she was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen Lexus SUV. Picture: SAPS “Intelligent driven information was received on Thursday, 1 September 2022, that there was a white suspected stolen Lexus with Gauteng registration number plates en route to Lebombo port of entry which was due to be smuggled out of the country.” Mohlala said an urgent operation was set up by Lebombo port of entry tracing team on the N4 at about 11am which resulted in the arrest of the South African female driver who was with a Mozambican male passenger.

