Two people were killed in a horror truck crash on the N3 joining Richmond Road on Thursday morning, paramedics said. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said when medics arrived on scene after 7am they found the truck had left the highway and rolled down an embankment.

He said emergency workers initially thought there were two people trapped in the wreckage, but there were actually three patients. “The Jaws-of-Life and other hydraulics tools were used to lift the truck. There were three occupants inside the truck, unfortunately two people have been declared deceased,” he said. “One patient escaped with minor injuries and was carried up the bank to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported to hospital for further care he required,” he said.

Jamieson said the rescue operation and recovery was expected to take some time and urged motorists to avoid the area. Meanwhile, the N3 near Ashburton was closed to traffic this morning following an accident involving two trucks. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said both sides of the highway were affected.