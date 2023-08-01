WATCH: Truck transporting oranges looted after overturning on N3 highway

The N3 near Ashburton is expected to be closed for several hours after a truck carrying oranges overturned on Tuesday, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place just before 7am on Tuesday morning just after the Ashburton off-ramp Durban bound.

“On arrival paramedics found that the entire roadway had been closed and was also affected the North bound as people began looting the oranges that the truck was carrying.”

Jamieson said no other cars were involved in the accident and one male, believed to be the driver had sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene. “The roadway will be closed for several hours to allow for recovery of the truck. We advise all motorists to avoid the area and to use alternate routes,” he said. Jamieson said the cause of the accident is unknown and would be subject to a police investigation.

In another incident, a few days ago one person was seriously injured in a multiple truck accident on the N3 Durban Bound before New England Road in Pietermaritzburg. Jamieson said three trucks and a light motor vehicle collided. “One person was found to be in a serious condition and entrapped in the truck,” he said at the time.