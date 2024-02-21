Police at Thabazimbi, in the Waterberg District of Limpopo, launched a manhunt for people involved in a rhino poaching incident which took place at a local game reserve. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said two rhinos were brutally killed and dehorned at the game reserve.

“According to preliminary reports, one of the rangers was patrolling the area on Tuesday morning, February 20, when he discovered two rhino carcasses that had been shot and dehorned,” said Ledwaba. The case was transferred to the stock theft and endangered species unit (STESU) for further investigation. Two rhinos were killed and dehorned at a game reserve in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has called upon police to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the poachers, arrest them and bring them to face the might of the law.

Police appealed to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop at 086-001-0111, go to the nearest police station or by using My SAPS App. Two rhinos were killed and dehorned at a game reserve in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS In October, IOL reported that a rhino poacher was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for killing three rhinos at the Kruger National Park in Skukuza. Sydney Sibuyi, 40, was sentenced to thirty years of direct imprisonment in the Skukuza Regional Court for poaching-related offences.