Pinetown woman gunned down in alleged domestic dispute

A woman has been shot dead in her home in Pinetown, in Durban on Wednesday morning, emergency services said. ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said emergency teams were called following a shooting in Tyrone Road in Padfield Park in Pinetown.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find SA Police Service and private security companies already parked outside the home. “Paramedics were shown inside the house to where a female was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics assessed the patient and unfortunately found that there was nothing they could do for the patient and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

It is alleged that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, however, police have confirmed that an investigation is underway. A truck veered off the roadway on Wednesday morning, two people were injured. Picture: RUSA

A truck veered off the roadway on Wednesday morning, two people were injured. Picture: RUSA In a separate incident, two people were injured when a tanker veered down an embankment on the R102, near the King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday morning. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the tanker had been transporting sewage at the time.