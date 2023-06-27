Police appeal for help in finding 94-year-old woman who went missing from church

Durban - Police have appealed for help in finding a missing 94-year-old Burgersfort woman who was last seen at a church service this weekend. Malepe Nkgikinyane from Ga-Radingwane village in Limpopo was last seen on Saturday June 24.

Limpopo police spokesperson Sergeant Monatse Mamabolo, said the woman reportedly went missing on Saturday at around 5.20pm while attending a church service with her granddaughter in the Mapodile location. “According to reports the elderly woman unfortunately left the premises without informing anyone where she was going and has since disappeared,” Mamabolo said. “Efforts to locate Malepe at relatives, friends and surrounding areas were not successful and police in Burgersfort have launched a search operation.”

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist in locating the elderly woman to contact Crime Stop on 0860-010-111 or their nearest police station. Meanwhile, a teenager who was reported missing in Gqeberha on on the last day of school was safely reunited with her family. Police said Kiara Frantz was last seen leaving her school, St James High School, in Brown Street after fetching her report at around 9am on June 23.

The 14-year-old was reported missing by her family. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Frantz was found two days later at a relative’s house in Joe Slovo. “She has since been re-united with her family.”