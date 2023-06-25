Search on for missing Gqeberha pupil last seen fetching report from school

Cape Town - Gqeberha police have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating missing 14-year-old Kiara Frantz, who was last seen on Friday. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the case was being investigated by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Naidu said it was alleged that the teenager left her school, St James High School, in Brown Street after fetching her report at about 9am, and had not been seen since. “She was wearing blue tracksuit pants, white takkies and a black leopard-print jersey. Information received is that she may be in the Newton Park area with her boyfriend, Keenan,” she said. Frantz’s disappearance comes as police are still seeking assistance in locating 4-year-old Nakane Lizani who has been missing for almost two months.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit in Gqeberha is offering a reward of R50 000 for the safe return of the boy, who went missing on May 11. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that at around 3.45 pm, Nakane’s mother was preparing supper while the boy was playing outside with his brother. “After a while their mother called them to come inside, but only the 10-year-old brother went in. The mother looked around and was unable to find him,” said Janse van Rensburg.

At the time of his disappearance Nakane was wearing black jeans, a light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket. Anyone who can help trace Frantz is requested to contact Warrant Officer Simphiwe Siyolo at 079 896 7335, or SAPS Gelvandale at 041 402 2018, or the nearest police station. Anyone with information on Nakane’s whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, D/Sgt Mluleki Mhlangani at 079 896 7509 or D/Cst Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi at 082 302 5127 or SAPS Swartkops Station Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel John Perils at 082 303 0299 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.