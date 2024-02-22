Police appeal for information after man, 47, was fatally shot at car wash

Police at Thohoyandou, under the Vhembe District in Limpopo are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder which took place at a local car wash in Sibasa. A 47-year-old man, identified by police as Mpho Thabela, who resided at Gondeni, La-Mabilu village, was brutally murdered on Tuesday afternoon.

“Police received a complaint about a shooting incident at Badugela car wash and rushed to the scene. Upon their arrival they found a lifeless body of a male lying on the ground with gunshot wounds,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene for medical assistance, but the shot man was declared dead upon the paramedics’ arrival. A Limpopo man, aged 47, was repeatedly shot and killed at Badugela car wash in a Limpopo village. File Picture: Antoine de Ras “Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was fatally shot by four male suspects who were driving a white Toyota Etios motor vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

“It is further reported that the deceased (Thabela) arrived with his 48-year-old male friend and was shot while vacating the friend's motor vehicle,” he said. “The friend's motor vehicle was also shot at when he tried to drive off for his safety. The deceased's friend did not sustain any injuries during the incident.” Police said the motive for the brutal murder was unknown at this stage, but investigations were ongoing.

“A massive manhunt of the unknown male suspects is underway,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, and called upon community members to assist the police by providing information that can help in apprehending killers. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: SAPS Police appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number 086-001-0111, or the nearest police station or My SAPS App.

On Friday, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. Police Minister Bheki Cele. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers He said authorities were concerned about the rise in the murder rate in the country. There were 7,710 people killed in the third quarter of last year, which is 155 more people compared to the same period the previous year.