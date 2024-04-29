Police arrest five suspects for kidnapping and extortion, successfully rescue victim

Five suspects will be appearing on charges of house robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and unlawful possession of firearms in the Stilfontein and Orkney Magistrate’s Courts in the North West on Monday. The suspects, three Mozambicans and two South Africans aged between 29 and 38, were arrested on Friday, April 26, by a multidisciplinary team including Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Detectives and Hostage Negotiators, Khuma Detectives, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Potchefstroom Flying Squad, District Illicit Mining Task Team, Klerksdorp Tactical Response Team (TRT), as well as Harmony Gold and BIU Security employees.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrest stems from an incident where four men stormed a house in Extension 6 in the Khuma Location on Thursday, April 25. “The suspects allegedly threatened the mother, then robbed her of R6,500 cash, and took her 19-year-old son's cell phone. Furthermore, the son was kidnapped and put in the family’s silver Toyota Corolla, which they also used to flee from the scene. “Soon after the incident was reported to the police, the suspects used the victim’s cell phone to call the family demanding ransom. With the involvement of hostage negotiators, a drop-off point was agreed upon after the suspects reduced the ransom amount. The team tactically kept an observation until a male was spotted walking from a panel-beating workshop, then took the money and ran back,” Mokgwabone said.

The team arrested two suspects, recovered the State money and seized a silver Volkswagen GTI suspected to have been used in the commission of crimes. “Preliminary investigations led the team to Extension 3, Alabama, where two males alighted from a white Toyota Camry and ran away when they saw the police. However, the team chased and apprehended the pair after one of them was shot in the leg. The kidnapping victim’s cell phone was discovered in the vehicle while he (the victim) was found unharmed in the boot of the Camry. The injured suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard,” Mokgwabone said. Further investigations led the team to a house in Extension 13 on Kanana Location where two 9mm Glock pistols and a .38 special revolver, all with serial numbers filed off, were seized and a suspect was arrested.

The victim’s family Toyota Corolla was found abandoned near Rex Flats in Extension 2, Joubert Location. “The police are also verifying the legal status of Mozambican nationals in the country,” Mokgwabone said. [email protected]