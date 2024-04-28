Two suspects arrested in connection with North West cop’s murder

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for the murder of a police officer in the North West earlier this month. The duo were arrested in Ramochana outside Rustenburg during a police sting led by the Brits Trio Task Team and Marikana Visible Policing.

Constable Mogoro Clement Makola was gunned down on April 15 in Lekgalong village near Marikana. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Makola was off-duty at the time. "Makola was coming out of the shop when approached by three unknown men. One of the men pointed a firearm at him, and demanded money. In an attempt to disarm the suspect, Mokola was shot several times in the upper body.

"The trio fled the scene on foot while the victim’s wife transported him to the Kanana clinic. He was declared dead on arrival," Mokgwabone said. Mokgwabone said officers were alerted after one of the suspects was identified by his fingerprints. "The team arrested the first suspect at a liquor establishment and allegedly implicated his accomplice, who was also arrested at the same place.