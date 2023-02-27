Police arrest four for mass murder in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of three people at their homestead in Thantseka Village, Bityi, in the Eastern Cape. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspects entered the homestead and allegedly shot and killed a 62-year-old woman and her 13-year-old grandson on February 2 at about 8pm.

They proceeded to the second house, a few metres from the first crime scene, and allegedly shot and killed a 44-year-old woman, the daughter of the elderly woman. “On Wednesday, February 14, at about 1pm, the Serious and Violent Crimes and Tracking Team, received information that led to the arrest of the alleged 26-year-old male suspect at Mabeleni locality in Mthatha,” Kinana said. “On Sunday, February 19, 2023, the investigation led the team to the arrest of a 37-year-old male suspect at Phingilili Locality, in Mthatha.

“On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the detectives, in concert with crime intelligence, followed up on information that led them to Rustenburg to trace the two outstanding suspects. “Subsequently, at about 11pm, the information yielded positive results as it led the team to arresting two 38-year-old male suspects at Seraleng Location in Rustenburg.” During the arrests, police seized two firearms, with live ammunition and magazines.

A vehicle believed to be used in the commission of the crime was also recovered. “Two suspects, Ntlangiso Aphelele Dumo, 26, and Chwayitile Mthetheleli (Mtheza), 37, who were arrested in Mthatha villages, were brought before the court on Thursday, February 23, 2023, on murder charges,” Kinana said. The case was postponed until March 23, 2023, for a bail hearing. They accused remain in custody.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene lauded detectives for their sterling work in apprehending the suspects. “During my visit to the affected families, I made a firm commitment that my police officers are not going to sleep until the culprits are found. “I am on record as having made it clear that the process of investigation seems longer, but it guarantees positive outcomes such as the breakthrough we have made in Bityi.

“Now we must allow those who murdered innocent people to face justice in the courts of law,” Mene said. The last two suspects arrested are expected to appear in the Bityi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. [email protected]