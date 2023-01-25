Police arrest four suspects linked to kidnapping of two victims in Delft

Cape Town – The police have arrested four suspects after two victims were taken from a home during a kidnapping incident in Empress Tree Street, Thubelitsha, Delft over the weekend. According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the victims were kidnapped on Sunday and held hostage in a house in Crescent Road, Philippi East.

“This comes after a multidisciplinary provincial kidnapping team consisting of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Provincial Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence and Special Task force reacted on information received. “The suspects also made off with their vehicle (Blue XLT Bakkie) which was later recovered at Covid informal settlement near Faure drive. “The matter was reported to the police and a manhunt ensued in which a team comprising various formations within the police was activated,” Hani said.

Hani said the team followed up on information on the victim’s whereabouts and made a breakthrough resulting in the four suspects being arrested and the safe release of the victims, who were immediately taken to hospital for treatment after they were badly tortured by the suspects. The suspects are set to make their first appearance on January 25 and 26, 2023, separately at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping, theft of motor vehicle and torture. IOL