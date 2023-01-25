Cape Town – Police have arrested seven suspects allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs in Delft on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, members of Maitland Flying Squad were busy with patrols on the R300 freeway.

Story continues below Advertisement

They spotted a vehicle that fitted the description of one that had been hijacked earlier in the day. “The members gave chase and managed to stop the vehicle and they ensued with a search of the vehicle as well as the occupants. “They found and confiscated a revolver with ammunition and arrested the five occupants on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” Swartbooi said.

In an unrelated incident, police officers conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, members searched a house in Wilger Plain, Delft South. They confiscated a revolver and a 9mm pistol with ammunition and they subsequently arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the discovery. Meanwhile, Delft police members were busy with patrols in Blikkiesdorp in the early hours of Wednesday when they noticed a suspicious man carrying a backpack.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The unknown male fled when he noticed the patrol vehicle. “The members gave chase on foot and apprehended the man when he ran into a shack. He was searched and found to be in possession of a 7.65 pistol with ammunition and drugs. “The 28-year-old suspect faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi added.

Story continues below Advertisement