Cape Town – Police have arrested seven suspects allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs in Delft on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, members of Maitland Flying Squad were busy with patrols on the R300 freeway.
They spotted a vehicle that fitted the description of one that had been hijacked earlier in the day.
“The members gave chase and managed to stop the vehicle and they ensued with a search of the vehicle as well as the occupants.
“They found and confiscated a revolver with ammunition and arrested the five occupants on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” Swartbooi said.
Police arrest four suspects linked to kidnapping of two victims in Delft
No more doom and gloom for Cape Town artists
Construction of mega R500m Symphony Way project progressing well
Young dad from Delft dies after heroically trying to save teen at Strand Beach
New Atlantis school opens
Extortion and violence in housing costing Cape government millions
In an unrelated incident, police officers conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, members searched a house in Wilger Plain, Delft South.
They confiscated a revolver and a 9mm pistol with ammunition and they subsequently arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the discovery.
Meanwhile, Delft police members were busy with patrols in Blikkiesdorp in the early hours of Wednesday when they noticed a suspicious man carrying a backpack.
“The unknown male fled when he noticed the patrol vehicle.
“The members gave chase on foot and apprehended the man when he ran into a shack. He was searched and found to be in possession of a 7.65 pistol with ammunition and drugs.
“The 28-year-old suspect faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi added.
He also confirmed that once charged, the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Blue Downs, and Bellville Magistrate’s Courts on the charges concerned.
IOL