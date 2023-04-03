Cape Town - Namakgale police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in an open field at Mashishimale Tshube Village in Limpopo. The suspect, who is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased, was nabbed at a hiding place in Mashishimale Tshube Village on Monday.

Police said the suspect allegedly stabbed the 26-year-old woman multiple times, killing her. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers had received a call about a woman who was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend and immediately rushed to the scene, and on arrival they found the victim lying in a pool of blood in an open field near Makhushane dairy. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect asked the victim to meet him at an open field with the intention to hand over the items he bought for their minor child.

“The victim went to meet the suspect in the company of her 18-year-old niece,” Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said that on their arrival the suspect had unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object and thereafter fled the scene on foot. “The woman was found with stab wounds on the head and neck and was certified dead on the scene. The victim was identified as Judith Mathebula from Makhushane Village,” Ledwaba said.