Macassar man stabbed to death allegedly by security guards after son's shoplifting claims

Cape Town - Macassar police have opened an inquest docket after a 36-year-old father was allegedly stabbed to death by security guards at Shoprite after his son was caught shoplifting. The juvenile was allegedly caught by the security guards for stealing a deodorant when someone alerted his family, who arrived and accosted the guards.

An altercation allegedly ensued between the security personnel on duty and a group of community and family members who were allegedly armed with knives and pangas. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that during the scuffle three of the security guards sustained serious stab injuries to their upper bodies, arms and heads. One of them was hospitalised in a serious condition while others received medical treatment and were discharged. Pojie said the deceased also sustained a stab wound to the chest, allegedly inflicted by one of the security personnel who was himself wounded.

He said a shoplifting case was opened against the juvenile, who was later released into the care of his parents and an attempted murder case was opened based on the attack on the security guards. Police also opened an inquest docket in connection with the father’s death. The Cape Argus attempted to contact the family but they could not be reached. Community leader Christiaan Steward said that in the past, community leaders had engaged Shoprite management regarding the upgrade of security and raised the need for armed security at the store.

“During the pandemic, the store had an armed response which is what we need and have been calling for. “There are a lot of crime incidents that are happening in and around the store, targeting the customers and also the store. “The elderly have been the hardest hit as they are robbed of their pension and Sassa money after withdrawing it.