Police arrest suspect travelling to Cape Town with R500 000 worth of drugs

Cape Town - As South Africans observed Human Rights Day on Tuesday, a 24-year-old suspect was read his Miranda rights after he was found travelling with drugs worth about R500 000. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, enhanced police visibility in and around towns across the province, and the safeguarding of its main entrance and exit routes through strategic deployment has yielded excellent results.

Pojie said the suspect was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of dagga. The vigilance of members of the provincial flying squad paid off when they arrested the man after finding him with more than 10kg of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R500 000. “On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, members attached to our provincial flying squad followed up on information about dagga on a long-distance bus that was en route to Cape Town. The vigilant members pulled over the passenger bus on the N1 freeway in Paarl and ensued with a search,” Pojie said.

“Members found 10.35 kg of compressed dagga in the possession of a suspect on the bus. “They confiscated the dagga and arrested the 24-year-old suspect and detained him at Paarl SAPS on a case of possession and dealing of dagga.” The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, March 23.