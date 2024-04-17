Police arrest suspects behind alleged Quantum scam luring victims via social media

Nine people, who allegedly used social media to lure victims and rob them, have made their first appearance in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. According to police, the group, aged between 24 and 61, had been allegedly targeting victims across the country in their elaborate scam.

"The syndicate would advertise a Toyota Quantum on Facebook. Upon getting calls from potential buyers, the suspects would arrange meetings for viewing and test driving of the car. The suspects would further request the victim to bring along cash for payment. Allegedly, some of the suspects who are part of the syndicate, would appear during the transaction and rob the unsuspecting victims of their cash and other valuables," said police spokesperson in the North West, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. He said some of the people agreed to make payment via electronic transfer and the monies would be withdrawn, allegedly by the suspects. No vehicle was ever delivered.

Mokgwabone said undercover investigations led to the gathering of evidence and registration of 27 case dockets, which linked the suspects with the crimes. The suspects face charges of robbery, fraud and kidnapping. Earlier this month, two brothers were killed after responding to an advert on Facebook Marketplace to buy a television.

At the time, police said the brothers Aaron Alberts, 19, and Kyle Alberts, 30, from St Albans were lured under false pretences, robbed, and tragically shot to death. Police said their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were all taken, with the perpetrators providing a wrong address to mislead them. Investigations continue.