Police arrest three suspects who masqueraded as cops while kidnapping a Durban couple and then killing one of them

Three suspected hitmen linked to a spate of crime, including the recent kidnapping and murder of a Durban man have been arrested. The suspects were arrested in the Highflats and uMlazi area and are allegedly linked to cases of kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police said they were arrested following a 72-hour activation of maximum resources by police officers in the King Cetshwayo District on Monday night. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda in the early hours of May 3, 2024 two suspects allegedly stormed into a house at Cinci area in Kwambonambi and masqueraded as police officers. “The suspects demanded a firearm and money from the owner of the house before forcing him to leave with them.

“A few moments later, the brazen suspects went back to the same house and kidnapped the victim’s wife. “The woman was later found dumped at Mposa area with a gunshot wound to the face and she was rushed to the nearby clinic for medical attention. The suspects then shot and killed the husband and his body was found dumped in the bushes.” Netshiunda said relentless efforts by police officers led the team to Highflats and uMlazi where three suspects were cornered and arrested.

“They were found in possession of three firearms and ammunition of various calibre of firearms. A vehicle which was used as a getaway from the crime scene was also recovered and seized.” The provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi applauded the efforts of police officers. “We cannot have criminals running the show. We cannot afford to have our communities living in fear because of self-proclaimed kingpins of the criminal world.