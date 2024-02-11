Suspected hitmen arrested on Durban-bound bus after shooting of prominent East London attorney

Police arrested five people in connection with the attempted murder of an attorney in East London on Friday morning. Two of the suspects were arrested at house in Westville in KwaZulu-Natal, while the other two were arrested on a bus bound for Durban.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the 70-year-old attorney had parked his car at approximately 10am. He was about to enter his office when two suspects approached him and fired several shots. Naidu said the victim was injured on his upper body and was taken to hospital for further treatment. “While police were still at the crime scene, the East London Crime Intelligence was already hard at work gathering crucial information,” said Naidu.

She said within an hour after the shooting, the getaway vehicle, which was a silver Mercedes Benz was found in Amalinda. Police then arrested a 42-year-old in a Renault Clio at a complex on the beachfront. Another two suspects, believed to be the suspected hitmen, aged 35 and 41, were arrested while attempting to flee in a bus bound for Durban.

“The bus was stopped in Mthatha by members from Mthatha Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.” The final two suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning, at a house in Westville in Durban. “Two firearms were recovered at a house in Quigney. It will be sent to ballistics for testing.”

The SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended police for the swift arrest. All five suspects have been charged with attempted murder and are expected in court soon. “Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds,” said Naidu.