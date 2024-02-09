Police in East London have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and wounded an attorney in East London on Friday morning. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the incident took place in Vincent just before 10am.

“It is alleged the 70-year-old attorney was about to enter his office when the suspects approached him and fired several shots, injuring him in his upper body. “He was taken to hospital for treatment.” Police said the motive for the shooting was subject to an investigation.

Naidu said the suspects fled in a silver Mercedes Benz. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and no arrests have been made. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

In another unrelated incident, a Durban lawyer was shot and killed in the presence of his family in an apparent drive-by shooting incident. The lawyer had been seated as a passenger, and his brother had been driving when they came under attack. Both their wives had been seated at the back of the car.