Police beef up operations as criminal syndicates target patrons at drive-thrus and car washes

Durban - Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela says police operations are being beefed up following the emergence of a new crime tactic where crime syndicates are targeting people at car washes and drive-thrus. Social media users took to various platforms last week to share their experiences.

Story continues below Advertisement

A woman claimed that she had left her vehicle, a BMW X3, at a car wash and when she returned, her vehicle was gone. The woman said she had been getting her car washed at the business for the last four years and was allegedly told that her car had been handed over to “her driver”. Another user tweeted that he had left his car at a Springs car wash and ordered an e-hailing vehicle to run errands. The man claimed that while he was seated in the taxi, he “got the shock of his life” when his own car overtook the e-hailing vehicle.

IOL reported that there are many gadgets that can be used to steal cars. According to Bizz Tracers forensic investigator and criminal expert Calvin Rafadi, syndicates use a key phone to decode car keys in order for them to work. Meanwhile, private security group Fidelity ADT warned motorists to be on alert for drive-thru hijackings.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are increasingly starting to see a concerning trend where criminals target unsuspecting patrons at drive-thru establishments. Typically as you get to the front of the queue, armed suspects from the vehicle in front of you get out and attempt to hijack your vehicle. There are usually two cars involved, the vehicle behind you blocks your car in when you try to reverse,” said the group’s head of marketing, Charnel Hattingh. She said motorists need to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. People tend to relax while queuing, often distracted by the task at hand and excited children. Speaking at a crime blitz in Gauteng, Mawela said criminals are becoming desperate.

Story continues below Advertisement