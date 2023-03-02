Police discover ‘Uncle Zee’s’ skeletal remains in Walmer

Cape Town – Police officers have discovered skeletal remains in Walmer, Eastern Cape.
Police detectives are seeking help in tracing the next-of-kin after the remains were found in William Moffett Road, Walmer, on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the remains were found by a bush dweller and police were alerted at about 12.45pm.
“Clothing of the deceased was also found. He was wearing a blue overall, a brown jacket and a bandana covering one eye socket," she added.
Naidu said another bush dweller alleged that the deceased was known as “Uncle Zee” and it is rumoured that he may have come from East London.
“The deceased person is alleged to have passed away in June or July 2022 due to illness and he was also living in the bushes with other dwellers. Police have opened an inquest for further investigation,” Naidu said.
She said that anyone who could assist in tracing the next-of-kin or may know of any person who may have been missing for a while, is asked to contact SAPS Walmer on 041 581 0747 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
IOL