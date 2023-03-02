Police discover ‘Uncle Zee’s’ skeletal remains in Walmer

Police detectives are seeking help in tracing the next-of-kin after the remains were found in William Moffett Road, Walmer , on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the remains were found by a bush dweller and police were alerted at about 12.45pm.

“Clothing of the deceased was also found. He was wearing a blue overall, a brown jacket and a bandana covering one eye socket," she added.

Naidu said another bush dweller alleged that the deceased was known as “Uncle Zee” and it is rumoured that he may have come from East London.