Police hunt for husband after nurse gunned down outside Richards Bay clinic

With just two days to go before the launch of this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, a woman was shot dead, allegedly by her husband, in Richards Bay this week. City of uMhlathuze spokesperson, Bongani Gina, said Jabulisiwe Mthethwa was gunned down at the City of uMhlathuze Occupation Clinic in Alton, Richard's Bay on Wednesday.

He said the 42-year-old "dedicated City worker" was shot multiple times while performing her duties. "The perpetrator, identified as her estranged husband and also a City employee within the Roads unit of the Infrastructure Services Department, entered the clinic premises and engaged in a brief conversation with the victim before committing this heinous act," Gina. He said the accused cornered Mthethwa, firing three shots, resulting in fatal injuries – two to the chest and one to the neck. Gina said despite the swift response of paramedics and law enforcement, Mthethwa succumbed to her injuries on-site.

The suspect subsequently left a note at the clinic's reception desk and fled the scene in a municipal truck, later found abandoned in Ngwelezane outside eMpangeni, after being tracked. "Law enforcement authorities have initiated an inquest into the incident, and the suspect remains at large," he said. The clinic staff were sent home early and trauma counsellors have been called to provide counselling for staff.