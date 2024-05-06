Police hunt for suspects linked to rape of disabled girl and a pregnant woman

Police are on the hunt for a man who was allegedly caught red-handed raping a mentally disabled teenager. The incident took place on Saturday at approximately 5pm in Lunungwi village, Thohoyandou.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the known suspect was allegedly caught red-handed by community members while raping the victim in the bushes. “The suspect managed to flee from the scene.” He said police are also searching the ex-boyfriend of a 21-year-old pregnant woman in connection with her rape.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. “According to the reports, the duo was at a local tavern when the suspect requested the victim who is six months pregnant to accompany him to his residence to change his clothes. Upon arrival, the suspect produced a knife, threatened the woman, and raped her. The suspect thereafter fled the scene.” The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the ongoing incidents of gender-based violence perpetrated against the most vulnerable groups within the communities.

She appealed to the community to come forward with information that can assist police in their investigation. Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Sergeant Eliah Mabaso on 082 351 5219 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp In another incident in Limpopo last month, a 27-year-old who went looking for her brother at a local tavern was accosted and raped at a sports ground.