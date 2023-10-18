Police issue stern warning after suspected criminal is celebrated with gunshots and spinning of tyres at his funeral

Police in the Eastern Cape have warned that those brandish firearms and fire shots at funerals of suspected criminals would face the full might of the law. “The stern warning comes in the wake of a recent video that is being circulated, depicting the firing of shots in the air at the funeral of an alleged criminal in Ncetyana village in Tsolo,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Police said these actions includes the brandishing of firearms and the firing of shots in the air either at the grave site or at the house of a deceased criminal, as well as the spinning of tyres at the cemetery. “These actions are not only dangerous but also a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of those attending. It must be clearly mentioned that these actions are not a celebration, but a danger to society.” Eastern Cape SA Police Service provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned these actions in the strongest possible terms.

“Such behaviour not only puts innocent lives at risk, but it also undermines the very fabric of our society. “It is an affront to the principles of law and order that we uphold within our communities. To those who engage in these actions, be warned; the repercussions will be severe. “The police will be unwavering in their commitment to enforcing the law.”