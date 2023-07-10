Police make almost R2 million abalone bust in Constantia

Police in Cape Town made a nearly R2 million abalone bust in the leafy suburbs of Constantia at the weekend.
A 43-year-old Ghanaian national was arrested.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said information about illegal activities at the residence was received on Saturday, July 8.
“On Saturday evening members of Public Order Police based in Cape Town followed up on information received about illegal activities at a residence situated in the Constantia area.
“The members operationalised the information and pounced on the residence where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94 million, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country,” he said.
The suspect is being detained at Kirstenhof police station.
“He faces a charge of illegal possession of abalone and is scheduled to appear in court once charged,” Pojie said.
Western Cape police management has lauded the officers for ensuring the suspect was arrested.
“The depletion of our endangered living marine resources possess a serious threat to your livelihood and the economy of our country.
“It also contributes towards the commission of other serious crimes where syndicates are involved, such as abalone and drug smuggling. Hence, enhanced vigilance through increased high-density patrols and gathering of vital information to curb these crimes,” Pojie said.
IOL