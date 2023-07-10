Police make almost R2 million abalone bust in Constantia

Police in Cape Town made a nearly R2 million abalone bust in the leafy suburbs of Constantia at the weekend.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said information about illegal activities at the residence was received on Saturday, July 8.

“On Saturday evening members of Public Order Police based in Cape Town followed up on information received about illegal activities at a residence situated in the Constantia area.

“The members operationalised the information and pounced on the residence where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94 million, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country,” he said.