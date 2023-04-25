LOOK: Six bust in Cape Town for R2.8m worth of abalone

Cape Town - Six suspects were due to appear in court on Tuesday for possession of R2.8 million worth of abalone in Cape Town. According to the Western Cape spokesperson from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani the suspects are aged between 26 and 60.

Hani said on Sunday, April 23, that the national intervention Unit (NIU) reacted to information received from Crime Intelligence regarding two vehicles that were enroute to Cape Town and were possibly transporting abalone. “A description of the two vehicles was furnished. The R2.8 million worth of abalone confiscated. Picture: Hawks “The vehicles were then spotted and kept under surveillance by the team.

“Later on, one of the vehicles was pulled over and seven bags of wet abalone were found in the boot. The driver of the vehicle was a foreign national and the abalone was seized. The R2.8 million worth of abalone confiscated. Picture: Hawks “At the same time, the other identified vehicle was also pulled over and five suspects who are South African were arrested,” Hani said. She said further investigation by the team led them to premises in Bogain Villas in Century City, Milnerton.

It was here that the investigating team discovered an illegal abalone processing facility. The R2.8 million worth of abalone confiscated. Picture: Hawks “At this premises, a large quantity of wet and dried abalone was seized as well as equipment being used to process abalone. “The six suspects are to face charges ranging from illegal processing of abalone to illegal possession of abalone. While at the scene, the Hawks Economic Protected Resources team was activated and they took over the investigation,” Hani said.