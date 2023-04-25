Armed robbers’ cash-in-transit heist bid leads to time behind bars

Cape Town - Two armed robbers will spend time behind bars after they were sentenced in the Khayelitsha Regional Court for an attempted cash-in-transit robbery, and attempted murder. The incident took place in Harare, Khayelitsha in 2014.

The duo were convicted on April 11, according to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani. Telford Gosa, 38 and Lunda Mvinjelwa, 39, were part of a gang attempting to rob Coin Security. Hani said the incident occurred on September 7, 2014 when Coin Security collected money at the Spar in Harare.

“The bagman, on his way out from collecting the money, exiting through a back door of the store was approached by seven suspects who pointed at him with firearms and robbed him of his firearm. In the process, a shootout ensued whereby a crewman was wounded. No money was taken,” Hani said. “The suspects fled the scene in a black Toyota with an unknown registration.” At the crime scene, a 9mm pistol belonging to one of the suspects as well as four R5 cartridges, and five 9mm cartridges were recovered.

Gosa was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for attempted armed robbery of which four years were suspended, and five years direct imprisonment for attempted murder. Mvinjelwa was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for attempted armed robbery of which four years were suspended, and five years direct imprisonment for attempted murder. The court has ordered the attempted armed robbery sentences to run concurrently with the attempted murder sentences.