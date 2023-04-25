Cape Town company director found guilty of theft and perjury

Cape Town - A Cape Town company director is set to know his fate next week after he was convicted on charges of theft and perjury in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Ridwan Rajah, 42, will remain in custody until his sentencing.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Zinzi Hani said the Regional Bid Adjudication Committee of the Department of Public Works awarded a contract to Good Hope Plasterers CC t/a Good Hope Construction to do internal and external renovations to the Parliamentary Precinct in Cape Town. Rajah represented Good Hope Construction. “Good Hope Construction subcontracted Winlite Aluminium Windows and Doors (Pty) Ltd (Winlite) to fabricate and erect aluminium curtain walls for the project worth approximately R519 000.

“After the work was certified to be finally completed, the accused submitted the final account to the Department of Public Works for consideration and approval in the sum of over R10.8 million,” Hani said. The Department of Public Works rejected the final account. This prompted Rajah to institute motion proceedings in the Western Cape High Court.

In his founding affidavit, Rajah stated the contract valued at R10 820 422.92 excluded the sum of R455 269 (excluding VAT) in respect of an advance allegedly paid by Good Hope Construction to Winlite for goods manufactured and kept off-site. Hani said the Department of Public Works made a payment of R718 867.29 to Good Hope Construction, which included the advance payment amounting to R455 296.40 (excluding VAT) or R519 037.90 (including VAT). “The Department of Public Works was compelled by the Cape Town High Court on October 26, 2015, to amend the total cost amount and make the additional payment of R455 296 so as to enable the company awarded the… (contract) to pay the subcontractor.

“On November 19, 2015, the payment of R519 037.90 (including VAT) was made by the department to Good Hope Construction, after the court order,” Hani said. A thorough and detailed investigation later revealed the subcontractor never received any payment during the initial contract after the high court’s decision. Hani said that prompted the department to report the matter to the Hawks for investigation.

She said that through an advanced investigation, it was realised there was an element of misrepresentation. Rajah is expected to be sentenced on May 3. [email protected]