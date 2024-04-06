Police Minister Bheki Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of murdered KZN cop Sibongiseni Khoza

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of murdered police officer Sergeant Sibongiseni Khoza on Saturday. Khoza was killed in the line of duty in the Ilembe district in KwaZulu-Natal on March 29.

The policeman and two other officers had responded to a complaint about a gunman who was randomly shooting at a homestead near the Sumdumbili area. “When approached by police, the armed man shot at the police and Khoza was struck by a single shot in the forehead and died instantly,” ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said. The Police Minister together with the SAPS management in the KwaZulu-Natal province will pay homage to Khoza for his brave service at the service in final farewell ceremony.

The funeral will be held at the Tongaat Community Hall from 10am. More killings in KZN Earlier this week, 9 suspected criminals were shot dead by police officers in a shoot-out with police on Wednesday April 3. Police said the crime happened in Desai, Mariannhill.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting took place in the early hours of the morning. The police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigating Directorate, is investigating the matter as the deaths were as a result of police action. In another incident, last week, four suspects were killed after a shoot-out with police in Cato Crest, Durban.

Police said the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road. Netshiunda said when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by his bulletproof vest when the suspects shot at him. “Police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said at the time.