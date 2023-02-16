Police nab two suspects in possession of drugs in Central Karoo

Cape Town - Central Karoo police have arrested two suspects in possession of drugs on Wednesday in an effort to eradicate the influx of drugs in the Western Cape. The two suspects were arrested during separate interventions by SAPS in the Central Karoo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the Prince Albert Flying Squad members were conducting a roadblock in Prince Albert Road when a vehicle with a trailer was stopped and searched. “The search led to the discovery of approximately 6.5 kilograms of dagga with an estimated value of R520 000 and the subsequent arrest of a 24-year-old suspect,” Traut said. Traut further added that once charged, the suspect was scheduled to make his court appearance in Prince Albert.

In another vehicle checkpoint held by K9 Unit members in Beaufort West, a long-distance bus was searched, which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old passenger who had 2233 mandrax tablets and 315 grams of tik, valued at about R221 000 in his possession. The suspect is expected to make his court appearance in Beaufort West once he has been charged. Meanwhile, in Komati, Blinkpan, police recovered a hijacked courier van the same day after officers spotted a suspect driving the vehicle in Clewer, Mpumalanga.

Police say they were told of the hijacking on Tuesday and swiftly mobilised their resources to pursue the culprit, who had fled to another location. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a white Toyota Avanza with Mpumalanga registration number plates was spotted with one occupant. The car was tactically approached, and the occupant was cornered. IOL