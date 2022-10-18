Police officer in court, charged with murder of his wife in Seshego

Pretoria – A 54-year-old police officer, based in Limpopo, is set to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court today after he allegedly shot and killed his 36-year-old wife. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said the woman was murdered last week, at Zone 8 in the Seshego policing area.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police were alerted to a shooting by community members. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect – a police officer – attached to Polokwane 10111 had already fled the scene,” said Mojapelo. “When the members entered the house, they discovered that the suspect’s wife had been shot several times. The victim was certified dead on the scene.” The woman has been identified by police as Millicent Ntjana.

“The motive for the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo. “The suspect was arrested (on Monday) after he handed himself to the police at Mogwadi, in Dendron outside Senwabarwana.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, urged couples experiencing marital problems to “seek help and refrain from resorting to violence, particularly members of the police service who must be protectors of society”.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday, a Pretoria-based police officer appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape after he was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). National spokesperson for the police watchdog, Lizzy Suping, said the policeman is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl. “The officer, who is stationed at the Mabopane Rapid Rail Response police unit, allegedly raped the teenager after a ‘night of fun’ at various taverns in Soshanguve,” Suping said at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement