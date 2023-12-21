Police officers in court for ‘lending’ state vehicle to civilian

Two police officers from Cape Town appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court for alleged illicit activities. The two officers, aged 25 and 31, based at the Nyanga police station were arrested on Tuesday, December 19.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the arrest of the officers formed part as an investigation into illicit activities by the duo and also involved a taxi boss. The investigation was sparked after video footage of a civilian in a state vehicle made its rounds on social media platforms. There was significant public outcry regarding the incident.

“The pair who were based at the Nyanga police station are alleged to have allowed a member of the public to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle. “Scenes from that irregular occurrence were captured in a video posted on social media platforms earlier in the year. The incident is believed to have occurred in the Ocean View area. “An investigation ensued which led to the arrests where the two are charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act,” Potelwa said.

The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has vowed to clean the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province of police officials who transgress the law and departmental prescripts. An internal disciplinary investigation into the conduct of the two police officials is also under way. [email protected]