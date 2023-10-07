SAPS probing 200 cops caught on the wrong side of the law

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has finalised almost 200 cases against their own members who have been involved in police brutality and other misconduct charges. This follows recommendations of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which conducted probes against police officers and is now urging the SAPS to act on their recommendations.

The SAPS said it was implementing the recommendations of Ipid, and will meet the deadlines set by Ipid for them to act against members who have been found guilty of misconduct. “Continuous monitoring of timelines, an early warning system alert to ensure compliance with timelines and monthly meetings with Ipid resulted in the finalisation of 187 of 201 Ipid-related recommendations, within 60 calendar days,” said the police in the annual report tabled in Parliament. “A total number of 15 cases were still pending within the stipulated timeframe, at the end of March 2023.”

The report also showed that police continue to face massive lawsuits for a range of crimes committed against members of the public. It is indicated that police face a lawsuit of more than R108 billion for wrongful arrests, assaults and negligence. But the SAPS said the lawsuits related to thousands of claims lodged by members of the public.